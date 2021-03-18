Coastal men’s basketball prepares for the CBI tournament on Monday

CONWAY (WBTW) – The 2021 edition of the NCAA tournament is officially underway with the “First Four” games this evening. For Coastal Carolina, they may not be in the field of 68, but they have a chance to win their own postseason tournament starting next week.
The guys will play in the CBI tournament on Monday against Bryant down in Daytona Beach. They are one of eight teams with a shot to take home a tournament championship. The team played in the event in 2019 and advanced to the semifinal round. In 2017, they advanced to the finals of the CIT tournament before losing to Wyoming.
Cliff Ellis’s team is 16-7 overall and 9-5 in Sun Belt play this winter, they lost in the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinals to App State, who made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2 decades.