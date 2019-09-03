Coastal Men’s Soccer team ranked 16th this week

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program is in the midst of starting the 2019 season with what may be the toughest schedule in the nation. They started the season with wins at #20 Oregon State (2-1) and at #20 Portland (1-0).
With the strength of those wins, the Chanticleers have made the largest jump in the College Soccer News Top-25 poll moving to 16th overall, and moved to 12th in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) poll. CCU was receiving votes in the poll during the preseason but made the largest leap of any program in the nation during the first week of action.
It does not get any easier for CCU as they are now staying out of Conway for the next few days due to Hurricane Dorian moving into the area. They also have two more games slated for the next two weekends against top-25 programs. Friday night, Sept. 6, CCU will face #21 Charlotte on the 49ers’ home field. The Chants will then have another road test at #19 West Virginia on Sept. 13.
Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics