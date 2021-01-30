Coastal moves into 1st place with a 79-62 win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Tyrik Dixon scored a career-high 21 points to lead Coastal Carolina to a 79-62 road win over Georgia Southern Friday night in Statesboro, Ga.



The senior point guard scored his points on 8-of-12 shooting including hitting two of his three-point attempts. He also finished the game with three assists and a game-high five steals.



Garrick Green scored 15 points and almost completed a double-double with nine rebounds. Kevin Williamson hit four three-point field goals to finish with 12 points while the team’s leading scorer DeVante’ Jones , who did not look to score, finished with 11 points.



The Chants (12-3 / 6-2 Sun Belt) finished the game shooting 50.8 percent (30-of-59) from the field, and hit nine of their 20 three-point field goals for 45 percent. CCU was also near-perfect at the free throw line hitting 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.



The Chants’ defense was able to hold the Eagles (10-8 / 4-5 Sun Belt) to 34 percent shooting (21-of-62) and only 27 percent on their three-point field goals (7-of-26). The Eagles stayed as close by the way of the free throw line making 13 of their 22 attempts.



Eric Boone led a trio of Eagles in double-digits with 17 points, all of which came in the second half. Zack Bryant scored 14 and Elijah McCadden added 11.



The Chants opened the game the way they have been the past few games and that is not finding the basket early. It took CCU over five minutes before Green scored on a put-back basket whick seemed to start the Chants offense.



Green scored 15 first-half points as CCU went into the locker room at halftime with a 38-25 lead. Dixon and Williamson added six first-half points and the Chants ended the opening 20 minutes on a 10-0 run over the final 1:43 of the first half.



After missing their first six shots CCU hit their next 14-of-23 to finish the half shooting 48.3 percent from the field. They also hit four of their nine three-point attempts and all six of their free throws.



Elijah McCadden scored 11 first-half points to help keep the Eagles as close as they were in the opening half.



The Chanticleers and Eagles will meet again tomorrow in a 4 p.m. ET start.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics