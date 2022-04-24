CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s duo of Michael Knorr and Elliot Carney combined to strike out 13 UT Arlington hitters in a 7-1 win on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.



With the win, the Chants earned the series win over the Mavericks and improved to 21-14-1 overall and 10-6-1 in Sun Belt play, while UTA fell to 11-28 overall and 4-13 in league play.



After posting a 4-3 walk-off win on Friday night, the Chanticleers were in control for the majority of Saturday’s contest, as the home team held the Mavericks to just one run in the win.



Knorr (3-0) earned his third win of the season by recording another quality start, as he gave up just one run on seven hits and nine strikeouts over 7.0-complete innings. The one run allowed came on a solo home run in the second inning.



Carney pitched the final 2.0 innings in the win, striking out four overall including the side in the top of the ninth.



On top of the 13 punch-outs, the tandem did not walk a single batter for the game.



Suffering the loss for the Mavs was starter Michael Wong (1-4), as the right-handed hurler allowed seven runs, six of which were earned, on eight hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 6.1 innings pitched.



Leading the way offensively for the Chants was Friday night’s hero in Eric Brown (3-for-4, RBI, run, 2 SB), as the junior shortstop had a game-high three hits and two stolen bases. Fellow speedster Austin White (2-for-4, 2B, 2 runs, SB) scored two runs in the win, while Christopher Rowan, Jr. (1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI, run), Tyler Johnson (1-for-3, SF, RBI), Dale Thomas (1-for-4, RBI), Nick Lucky (0-for-2, BB, RBI, run), and Kameron Guangorena (1-for-4, HR, RBI, run) all had one RBI each in the victory.



For the Mavs at the plate, Zach Henry (2-for-4, HR, RBI, run) had the lone run with a solo home run, while both Nick Pierce (2-for-4) and Wilson Galvan (1-for-4) had an extra-base hit in the loss.



UTA jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a solo home run by Henry before the home-standing Chanticleers tied the game up in the bottom half of the inning on a Rowan, Jr. walk, a Johnson single, and a Thomas RBI-ground ball to the third baseman.



While Knorr pitched around two hits in the third and two more hits in the fourth inning, stranding two runners in each frame, the offense broke the game open with a three-run third inning highlighted by an RBI-double from Rowan, Jr. and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Johnson to give the Chants a 4-1 lead after three complete.



Coastal tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a long home run by Guangorena, his first home run as a Chanticleer, to push the lead to 5-1 heading into the fifth inning.



Knorr, who struck out the side in the fourth inning, stranded a UTA runner in the fifth frame, threw a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, and pitched around another Mavericks’ single in the seventh to keep the Chants in front by four at the seventh-inning stretch.



With the help of two miscues by the UTA defense, the Chanticleers plated two more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI-single by Brown and a throwing error by the Mavs’ first baseman to take a commanding 7-1 lead into the eighth inning.



Carney would shut the door on the Mavs, as he didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings of play and struck out the side in the top of the ninth to seal the series win.



Coastal Carolina will look to complete the three-game series sweep tomorrow, as the Chants will host the Mavs at 11 a.m. ET.

