Coastal, Sun Belt Conference Basketball move to 20 game schedule

CONWAY – The Sun Belt Conference has announced the 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule which this season has moved to a 20-game conference slate for the first time since 2015-16.

The conference will continue a mirror schedule that was started last season for the men’s and women’s basketball conference games played on the same days of the week, once again on Thursday’s and Saturday’s this year.

The Chanticleers will begin conference play with their annual Alabama road trip at Troy (Dec. 19) and at South Alabama (Dec. 21).

After a break for the Christmas holidays, CCU will be back home to host its next three conference games. Georgia Southern will be the first team in the new year to visit Conway (Jan. 2) with Georgia State (Jan. 4) being the middle game of the three-game home stand. ULM will end the home stand in a rare Monday night game on Jan. 6.

Coastal Carolina will begin its second conference road trip of the season in the Lone Star state with games at Texas State (Jan. 9) and Texas Arlington (Jan. 11).

Once CCU returns from Texas, the Chants will once again host a three-game conference home stand with contests versus Little Rock (Jan. 16), Arkansas State (Jan. 18) and Appalachian State (Jan. 25) will make up the home stand.

As the second half of conference play begins, CCU will be back on the road as they make their travel plans for the state of Arkansas. CCU will face Little Rock (Jan. 30) and travel east to face Arkansas State (Feb. 1) for back-to-bac road bouts.

Texas State (Feb. 6) and Texas Arlington (Feb. 8) will be the next two teams to visit Conway, before CCU heads to Georgia to play at Georgia Southern (Feb. 13) and at Georgia State (Feb. 15).

The Chanticleers will split their final four games of the season with the final home stand consisting of games against Troy (Feb. 20) and South Alabama (Feb. 22). CCU will wrap up the regular season on the road with games at Appalachian State (Feb. 29) and at Louisiana (March 3).

The Sun Belt Tournament will be head at campus sites for the first, second and quarterfinal rounds March 9, 11 and 14. The semifinals and Championship games will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La., March 14-15.

All CCU home games will be played at 7 p.m. for the Thursday games and 2 p.m. for Saturday contests.

