MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina volleyball team is set to play the No. 21 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, Dec. 1 in Knoxville, TN. The Chanticleers earned the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic berth and this will be Coastal’s first appearance since 2017.

SCHEDULE:

First Round

Friday, Dec. 1 – 4:30 p.m. ET | WKU vs. Coastal Carolina

Friday, Dec. 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET | No. 12 Tennessee vs. High Point

Second Round

Saturday, Dec. 2 – 6 p.m. ET | Winner vs. Winner of No. 12 Tennessee/High Point