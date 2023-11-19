FOLEY, AL (WBTW) — Jalyn Stout, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year had her NCAA record-setting14th triple-double on the season in the 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 30-28, 25-19) victory over James Madison to win the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship final.

The Chanticleers improve to 22-9 on the season. With the tournament title, Coastal has punched their ticket to the 2023 NCAA Championship tournament. To find out who and where they will play, the Chants will have to wait for the selection show on Nov. 26th at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.