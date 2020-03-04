Coastal wins 6th straight on the diamond, 15-6 over Charlotte

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored 10 runs over the first three innings and never looked back in a 15-6 win over the Charlotte 49ers in midweek action on Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers have now won six-straight games.

The Coastal offense totaled 15 runs on just 10 hits, but also took advantage of nine walks and two hit batters to lead from start to finish in the home win. The Chants also stole seven bases as a team.

Senior Morgan Hyde (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) came off the bench to lead the Chants with three base hits on the night, while freshman infielder Cooper Weiss (1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 4 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 SB) picked up his first career home run and drove in a career-high four RBIs.

CCU’s Alex Gattinelli (2-for-4, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, SB) drove in three RBIs on two base hits, while for the second-straight game shortstop Scott McKeon (2-for-5, HR, BB, RBI, 3 runs, SB) led off the bottom half of the first inning with a solo home run to left field.

Charlotte also recorded 10 base hits, yet only scored six runs and stranded 10 runners on base.

49ers’ outfielders Todd Elwood (2-for-5, 2 RBIs, run) and Craig Keuchel (2-for-4, HBP, run, SB) each had two hits apiece, while four other players had one RBI each.

The Chants’ Jay Causey (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, as the left-handed hurler pitched 3.1-scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one.

Junior lefty Josh Jarman pitched a career-high 3.0-complete innings, giving up one run on five hits, and striking out four, while freshman right-handed pitcher Casey Green made his second start of the season in which he allowed five runs, three of which were earned, on five hits, four walks, and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings on the mound.

The loss fell to Charlotte’s starter Nick Turnbull (0-1) who gave up six runs on four hits, three walks, and just one strikeout over 1.0-plus innings.

McKeon got the home team on the scoreboard first just two pitches into the bottom half of the first inning with a monster solo shot to left-center field.

Following back-to-back outs, the Chants took advantage of a walk, base hit, and back-to-back walks to double its lead at 2-0. With the bases loaded, freshman Eric Brown broke from his huge lead at third base and stole home, almost beating the pitch to the plate, to put the Chants on top 3-0 in the first inning.

After Green pitched out of trouble in the top of the second, stranding three 49ers on base to keep the home team in front at 3-0, the offense broke out with a five-run second, its first of two five-run innings in the contest, to storm out to an 8-0 lead.

McKeon again led off the inning with a base hit, this time a single to start the second. After Nick Lucky was hit by a pitch and both McKeon and Lucky moved up 90-feet on a double-steal, Gattinelli lined a single up the middle to score two and extend the CCU lead to 5-0.

Four batters later, following a strikeout, line out, and walk, Weiss belted a three-run home run to left field to cap the inning and push the Chants’ lead to 8-0 after just two innings of play.

However, Charlotte got all five runs back in the top of the third with the aid of two Coastal errors, a hit batter, an RBI single, and a pair of bases-loaded walks to get back into the game at 8-5.

CCU’s offense continued to score, as Gattinelli picked up his second RBI single of the game in the bottom of the third, followed by an RBI ground out by Brown to plate two more runs and put the men in teal in front by five at 10-5 heading to the fourth.

The Chants broke the game open once again in the bottom of the fifth, as two walks, and an error on a failed pickoff attempt at second base set up a sacrifice fly from Fox Leum and an RBI double off the bat of BT Riopelle to put Coastal on top 12-5.

The inning didn’t stop there, as Weiss drew a walk and then later on a stolen base attempt forced a Charlotte throwing error which allowed Riopelle to score from third.

Two batters later, following another walk, Hyde laced a two-run double to the left-center field gap to put the home team in front big once again at 15-5.

Charlotte added a run in the ninth on an Elwood RBI single to put the final score at 15-6.

The Coastal defense turned two more double plays in the contest to give them 16 on the season.

The Chants (8-3) will hit the road for the first time this season tomorrow afternoon, as Coastal will take on No. 7 NC State (11-0) in Raleigh, N.C. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

