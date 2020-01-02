Coastal women eager to build off program best 10-1 start

CONWAY – The Coastal women’s basketball team is off to their best start in school history with 10 wins and just 1 loss. This week the ladies are ranked #24 in the National Mid-Major Poll, which is another first for the CCU program.

The Chants have 4 players averaging around 10 points or more, led by DJ Williams and Aja Blount who are at 14 a piece. Their defense is ranked number 1 in the Sun Belt Conference allowing just 55 points/game to the opposition, while scoring nearly 79 an outing.

CCU will begin Sun Belt play on Thursday night as they head to Troy, a team who is off to a great start as well with 9 wins and only 2 losses. Tip off is scheduled for 7pm.