CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Freshman Anaya Barney scored a career-high 22 points, while graduate student Aja Blount scored 20 points.

The Chant’s offense was not enough as Georgia Southern came from behind in the second half for an 81-75 win Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt Conference matchup Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Guard Arin Freeman put up 13 points for Coastal Carolina, which slipped to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt.

It was also the first home loss for the Chants after five early season wins.

“On a night where we didn’t have much going for us, Anaya was a bright spot for us,” said Coastal first-year head coach Kevin Pederson. “We did not come out ready to play in the third quarter and that was the difference. It is as simple as that. We did not rebound well, and we did not lock up on defense. We are not going to win many games giving up 81 points.”

Barney hit 6-of-8 three-pointers and was 7-of-11 overall from the field. Blount was 7-of-12 from the floor and all six of her free throws. Freeman was a perfect 5-of-5 from the foul line and dished out six assists.

The Chanticleers will host ULM at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. Home games against Marshall and South Alabama will follow next week.