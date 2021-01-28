Coastal women’s basketball forced to postpone their next 3 games

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball program’s games this weekend, Jan. 29-30, at home against Georgia Southern and next Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Georgia State have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Chanticleers program.

The Sun Belt Conference, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State will work to reschedule these games if possible but no decision as to when these conference games will be made up has been determined at this time.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics