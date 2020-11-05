Coastal women’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in Sun Belt East

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina women’s basketball has been picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division in the 2020-21 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, the league office announced today. The Chants are picked sixth overall in the poll.

The Chanticleers, who posted a program-record 25 victories with a 25-4 overall record last season, were picked to finish behind top-pick Troy and second-place selection South Alabama. Appalachian State, Georgia State, and Georgia Southern were chosen to finish fourth through sixth, respectively, in the East Division.

In the SBC West Division, UT Arlington was picked to place first followed by Louisiana, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Texas State, and ULM.

Overall, the Chants are picked to finish sixth with Troy garnering nine first-place votes to be voted the favorite entering the season. UTA is second, South Alabama third, and Louisiana fourth with each of the three picking up one first-place vote. Little Rock is just ahead of Coastal Carolina in the fifth spot.

Last season, the Coastal women’s basketball team posted a 15-3 Sun Belt record and Chanticleer head coach Jaida Williams was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

2020-21 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll

East Division – Points, First Place Votes in ()

1. Troy – 140 (9)

2. South Alabama – 112 (1)

3. Coastal Carolina – 83

4. Appalachian State – 56

5. Georgia State – 44

6. Georgia Southern – 41



West Division – Points, First Place Votes in ()

1. UTA – 115 (1)

2. Louisiana – 111 (1)

3. Little Rock – 99

4. Arkansas State – 78

5. Texas State – 37

6. ULM – 20

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics