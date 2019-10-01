Coastal Women’s full basketball schedule announced for 2019-20

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team announced the remainder of its 2019-20 schedule on Monday. The Chanticleers will play 11 non-conference games in addition to the 18 Sun Belt Conference games that were previously announced.



Coastal Carolina women’s basketball season tickets are on sale now. A full season ticket package for all 16 home games is $75 for all sections in the HTC Center. Chanticleer fans can purchase their season tickets ONLINE, by calling the CCU Ticket Office at 843-347-3436, or visiting the CCU Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.



Seven of Coastal’s 11 non-conference games will be played at the HTC Center. The Chants will also host the second annual Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic, with this year’s edition featuring Richmond, George Mason and Bradley.



Coastal opens the season at home on Friday, Nov. 8 against Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Chants remain home to host UNC Greensboro on Nov. 13.



Coastal’s first road test of the season will come Nov. 17 when the Chants travel to Wofford, followed by a Nov. 24 game at Western Carolina.



The CCU Thanksgiving Classic takes place Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 at the HTC Center. The Chants take on Richmond on Friday and George Mason on Sunday.



Following the Classic, Coastal hosts UNC Pembroke on Dec. 5 and Wesleyan College on Dec. 12 with a road game at UNC Wilmington sandwiched in between on Dec. 8.



The Chants will make their annual appearance in the Carolinas Challenge at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Dec. 19 against Elon. Their non-conference schedule ends on Dec. 29 with a home game against South Carolina State at the HTC Center.

Courtesy: CCU Athletics