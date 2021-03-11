Coastal’s DeVante Jones named Sun Belt Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has been named the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, it was announced by the league office Thursday afternoon. Jones was named to the honor after a vote of the conference’s head coaches. The junior also earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team.

Despite seeing multiple double-teams and have opposing defenses stacked to limit his production, the New Orleans native has been near or at the top in several Sun Belt and NCAA rankings. Among his conference rankings he was second in points per game (20.0), eighth in rebounding (7.3), 12th in assists (3.1), first in free throw percentage (.879), first in steals (68), first in steals per game (3.0), 14th in three-point field goals made (2.0), ninth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6), fifth in defensive rebounding (5.7), and eighth in minutes played (33.2).

Nationally, Jones ranked second in steals per game, third in total steals, 17th in free throws made, 22nd in total points, 23rd in scoring, and 26th in free throw percentage.

He was a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Week honoree this season and was named to the Lou Henson Award watch list.

Throughout his career, Jones has received other Sun Belt postseason honors. He was named the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and was also named All-Sun Belt following his sophomore season.

Earlier this season Jones became the 24th player in Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball program history to score 1,000 career points. He finished the regular season with 1,355 career points, good for 12th on the career scoring list.

COURTESY: Coastal Carolina Athletics