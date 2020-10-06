Coastal’s Grayson McCall named Sun Belt offensive player of the week

EW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

The conference weekly honor is the first for the Chant quarterback.

McCall was 20-of-29 for 322 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception through the air in the Chants’ 52-23 win over Arkansas State on Oct. 3. The 20 completions, four touchdown passes, and 322 passing yards were all career-highs for the CCU signal-caller who was making just the third start of his career.

McCall also rushed a career-high 17 times for 44 yards.

Coastal (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will continue Sun Belt play next week at No. 23/23 nationally-ranked Louisiana (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt). Originally scheduled for Oct. 17, the game was moved up to Oct. 10 and will be televised live on ESPN2 at Noon ET/11 a.m. CT.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics