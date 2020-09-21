Coastal’s Silas Kelly wins Sun Belt defensive player of the week honors

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly was tabbed the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

In just his second game back after missing the final 10 games last season and undergoing two surgeries on his knee this spring, Kelly led the Chants with eight tackles, five of which were solo stops, 2.0 sacks, and 2.0 tackles-for-loss in the win over Campbell last Friday night (Sept. 18).

Over the first two games this season, Kelly has recorded 16 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss, and 3.0 sacks from his linebacker position.

The conference weekly honor is the first for Kelly and the sixth for the Chanticleers overall since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.

Coastal (2-0) is off to its best start since 2016 and will have an open week this week. The Chants will return to action with their Sun Belt Conference opener at home versus Arkansas State on Saturday, Oct. 3. Game time has yet to be announced.

Courtesy – Sun Belt Conference & Coastal Carolina Athletics