Coastal’s Tyler Gray Wins 88th SCGA Amateur Championship

GREER, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina rising sophomore Tyler Gray carded four-straight rounds of under par to capture the individual title at the 88th annual South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA) Amateur Championship this weekend, Aug. 1-4, held at the Thornblade Club in Greer, S.C.

Gray posted rounds of 67, 66, 67 and 68 to finish the event with a 72-hole score of 268, -16 under par. He finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Logan Sowell (272, -12) of Kershaw, S.C.

The Lugoff, S.C. native turned in 21 birdies and one eagle over his four rounds of play on the weekend.

Gray is the first Chanticleer to win the South Carolina amateur championship event since Drew Ernst won the title in 2010.

Fellow Chant Brady Hinkle finished in a tie for 12th-place overall with a 72-hole score of 278, -6 under par. Hinkle, also a rising sophomore, recorded rounds of 73, 67, 66 and 72 on his way to the top-15 finish.

Incoming freshmen Seth Taylor, Garrett Cooper, and Holden Grigg also competed at the state event. Taylor placed in a tie for 26th with a 72-hole score of 282, -2 under par, while Cooper also made the cut and finished in a tie for 42nd with a four-round combined score of 288, +4. Grigg, who failed to make the cut, posted a 36-hole score of 157 over the first two rounds of play.

Rising senior States Fort also played well over the weekend, turning in another top-25 finish for the Chants at the Georgia Open held at The Ford Plantation in Richmond Hill, Ga.

Fort totaled 15 birdies over his 72 holes of play to card rounds of 71, 73, 70 and 74 en route to a final score of 288, even par, and a 21st-place finish.

The Coastal men’s golf team will tee off its 2019 fall season at the highly-touted Badger Invitational on Sept. 8-9 in Madison, Wis.