Cold shooting CCU men fall on the road to Troy, 77-59

TROY, Ala. – On a cold night in Troy, Alabama, the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team was just as cold inside the Trojan Arena in a 77-59 loss at Troy to open the Sun Belt Conference season.



The Chanticleers only managed to shoot 36 percent (24-67) from the field and an even worse 14 percent (3-21) from beyond the three-point line in the loss.



The Chanticleers got 12 points from Keishawn Brewton and 10 points from Tommy Burton to lead CCU on offense.



CCU also turned the ball over 18 times in the game which the home-standing Trojans were able to turn into 22 points.



The Chants did out rebound Troy 41-39 with Isaac Hippolyte leading the way with a game-high nine. Burton had seven.



The Trojans were not much better shooting from the field, only shooting 40 percent (23-57), but were able to hit 12 three-point field goals. Troy was also able to get to the free throw line where they converted 19-of-25, while the Chants only shot 12, hitting eight.



Ty Gordon came off the bench to score a game-high 17 points for Troy while Darian Adams had 13 and Zay Williams scored 11.



The first half was a sign of things to come as CCU only shot 29 percent (10-34) from the field and missed all nine of its three-point attempts in trailing 38-24 at the break.



Burton had six points in the opening half and Gumbs-Frater added four to lead the Chants.



Troy shot 41 percent from the field, but hit five-of-16 three’s and was able to get to the free throw line where they hit 11-of-14. Gordon came off the bench and hit all three of his three-point attempts in scoring 14 first-half points.



The Chants will be back in action as they continue their Alabama road swing with a game at South Alabama. The game is set for Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.

