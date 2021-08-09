Conway football preview 2021

CONWAY (WBTW) – The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Conway Tigers hard last season. Head coach Carlton Terry told News13 it was hard of his guys to get into rhythm and thus they won just 1 game a season ago.

Looking ahead to this fall, they have moved Carlton Terry Jr. from quarterback to receiver where they are loaded with speed, skill, and athleticism from their playmakers. Devin Grainger will take over at quarterback as a sophomore and there’s a lot of buzz about his play.

Traditionally, Conway is one of the better programs in the state and they are hoping with a good mix of youth and veterans to get back to the postseason and contend for their first region title since the 2017 season.

Head Coach: Carlton Terry (5th season)

2020 record: 1-6, 1-3 in Region 6-5A

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at North Myrtle Beach – 7:30pm