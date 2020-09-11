Conway grad Bryan Edwards anxious and excited for his NFL game on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Conway high school grad and former South Carolina Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards will play in his first career NFL game on Sunday. The 3rd round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders will head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1pm. You can watch that contest right here on News13.

Edwards is the Gamecocks all-time leader in receptions (234) and receiving yards (3045). He also scored 22 touchdowns in 50 games of action over the course of 4 seasons in the state capital.

“It’s a stadium I’m familiar with because I played in it two times at South Carolina. Its going to feel good to be in a familiar place back on the east coast with some humidity and things like that. I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity that’s why I’m here. That’s why they brought me here. I’m going to go out there and play to the best of my ability. It’s football you know, I have been playing football since I was a kid, it’s what I came up doing.” says the Raiders rookie wide receiver.

Edwards will lineup with Socastee grad Hunter Renfrow who is set to begin his second season with Las Vegas.