Conway High School grad and Georgia State Panthers redshirt senior quarterback Darren Grainger was named the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the week. He threw for a career-high 466 yards and three touchdowns, as Georgia State outpaced Charlotte, 41-25. The Conway product completed 27-of-33 passes, including a 97-yard touchdown pass to Robert Lewis for the longest play from scrimmage in Georgia State program history. Grainger also rushed for 23 yards and a score in the ground game, running his all-purpose yardage tally to 489 yards. The veteran fell just five yards shy of the Georgia State single-game record for passing yards and just seven yards behind the single-game program record for all-purpose yards.

Grainger and his Panthers are now 3-0 and will come to Conway to face Coastal Carolina on Thursday night at 7:30pm in the Sun Belt conference opener for both squads.