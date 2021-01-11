Conway grad Jaylen Moody seeks first national championship win with Alabama tonight

CONWAY (WBTW) – Conway grad Jaylen Moody will seek his first ever college football national championship tonight when his Alabama Crimson Tide face off against Ohio State at 8pm. Moody is a 2018 grad of Conway and is a junior linebacker for the Tide.

Moody has seen his playing time increase on special teams and with the first unit defense. He has 17 total tackles on the season, including 3 in their semifinal victory over Notre Dame back on New Years Day.

Former coaches Carlton Terry and Chuck Jordan each spoke highly of Moody both on and off the field.

Tonight’s game begins just after 8pm on ESPN.