Conway grad Jimmy Nichols Jr. to transfer to VCU for basketball

CONWAY (WBTW) – Conway graduate (2018) Jimmy Nichols posted on his social media accounts today that is transferring from Providence to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to play basketball in 2021.

Nichols spent 3 seasons at Providence and appeared in 51 games with 27 starts. He averaged 6 points per game in his final season with the Friars.

The 6’8 forward will have 3 years of eligibility remaining after missing most of the 2019-2020 season.

At Conway, he was the state’s SCHSL Class 5A player of the year and averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game. He scored over 1000 points, grabbed 500 rebounds, and had 100 blocks in his Tiger career.