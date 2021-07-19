Conway HS names Anthony Carroll their new athletic director

CONWAY (WBTW) – Conway High School has found their new athletic director and it was an individual that bleeds green and gold. Conway graduate and current baseball coach Anthony Carroll has been promoted into the position of AD.

He’s been a coach at the school for 26 years and the varsity baseball coach since the 2003 season. For the last 3 years, he’s served as the Assistant Athletic Director under Marion Shaw and then 2 years under Jason Cox. Cox recently took the new athletic director position for all of the Horry County schools.

Carroll said this opportunity is a “dream job” and he’s been waiting a long time to be in this role. He’ll start right away with the fall sports season less than 2 weeks out.