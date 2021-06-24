Conway Kickoff Classic to be played at CCU’s Brooks Stadium for the next 3 years

CONWAY (WBTW) – The annual Conway Kickoff Classic will be played at CCU’s Brooks Stadium for the next 3 seasons beginning this August. News13 confirmed this information with former Conway football coach Chuck Jordan who had a hand in the deal with CCU Director of Athletics Matt Hogue.

The CKC was played at CCU in August of 2019, last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features 10 high school football teams from Horry and Georgetown counties and 5 games serving as a warm-up to the regular season.

This year’s will be played on Friday night, August 13th at Brooks Stadium, below is the schedule and the participants. Each game will be one hour long.

Visitor (white jersey)2021Home (dark jersey)
Myrtle BeachGame 1St. James
LorisGame 2Carolina Forest
Green Sea FloydsGame 3Waccamaw
North Myrtle BeachGame 4Socastee
AynorGame 5Conway

