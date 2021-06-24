Conway Kickoff Classic to be played at CCU’s Brooks Stadium for the next 3 years

CONWAY (WBTW) – The annual Conway Kickoff Classic will be played at CCU’s Brooks Stadium for the next 3 seasons beginning this August. News13 confirmed this information with former Conway football coach Chuck Jordan who had a hand in the deal with CCU Director of Athletics Matt Hogue.

The CKC was played at CCU in August of 2019, last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features 10 high school football teams from Horry and Georgetown counties and 5 games serving as a warm-up to the regular season.

This year’s will be played on Friday night, August 13th at Brooks Stadium, below is the schedule and the participants. Each game will be one hour long.