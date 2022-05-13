After Bryan Edwards spent two years in Las Vegas, the Raiders have traded the receiver to the Falcons, the team announced. The Raiders traded Edwards along with a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft, according to ESPN.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Edwards caught 45 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns during his two seasons in Las Vegas. In 16 games last season, Edwards caught 34 of 59 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 16.8 yards per catch. He caught three passes for 41 yards in the Raiders’ wild card playoff loss to the Bengals.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Edwards went over the 80-yard receiving barrier three times last season. He played an integral role in the Raiders’ playoff-clinching win over the Chargers in Week 18, as he caught four of five targets for 63 yards.

Edwards played collegiately at South Carolina, where over four seasons he caught 234 passes for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also returned 12 punts while averaging 11.6 yards per return.

Edwards joins a Falcons offense that includes rookie first-round pick Drake London, former Bengals receivers Auden Tate, veteran wideout Damiere Byrd and running back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Edwards will reunite with quarterback Marcus Mariota, who served as Derek Carr’s backup in Las Vegas over the past two seasons.

