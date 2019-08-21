Conway Tigers Football Preview

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Despite making the 5A playoffs in 2018, the Conway Tigers by all means and to their standards had a down season. The Tigers lost their first 4 games, but rebounded to win 3 straight, getting into the playoffs, before a 1st round exit.

This season the guys will look to get the program back on track and compete for a Region 6-5A title. They will be strong on the defensive line thanks to USC commit Tonka Hemingway, Tim Shelton, and others. On offense, speedster Xavier Kinlaw returns, but there will be a number of new playmakers including sophomore quarterback Carlton Terry taking control of the offense. Yes, he is the son of head coach Carlton Terry!

2018 record: 3-7, 3-2 in Region 6-5A, lost in first round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Carlton Terry (3rd season, 27th with school)

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at North Myrtle Beach – 7pm