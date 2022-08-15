CONWAY (WBTW) – The Conway Tigers feel they’ll compete for a Region 5-5A title this fall. Carlton Terry’s team returns 7 starters on offense and 7 starters on defense. They are led by junior quarterback Devin Grainger who has plenty of skill players like Cameron Alston, Aiden Brantley, and Derek Grant to throw the ball too.

Coach Terry told News13 his offensive and defensive lines will be a strength as they aim to get back to the postseason.

Conway Info:

Head Coach: Carlton Terry (6th season)

2021 record: 3-7

Offensive Starters Back: 7

Defensive Starters Back: 7

2022 first game: Friday, August 19th vs. Hartsville at home – 7:30pm