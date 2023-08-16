CONWAY (WBTW) – The Conway Tiger football program went a different direction this offseason letting go of head coach Carlton Terry and inserting Grand Strand native Josh Pierce into his spot. Pierce is now tasked with getting the Tigers back to their traditional winning ways and competing for region championships.

After a 4th place finish in Region 5-5A last season, the Tigers feel poised to improve given that they have veteran Devin Grainger back at QB. The senior is set to begin his 3rd season under center. Derek Grant will provide stability at the wide receiver spot.

On defense, Justin Hill returns. He’s been the team’s leading tackler each of the last 2 seasons.

Head Coach: Josh Pierce (1st season)

2022 record: 4-7, 1-3 in Region 5-5A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 4

2023 first game: Friday, August 17 at Hartsville – 7:30pm