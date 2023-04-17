CONWAY (WBTW) – Conway graduate Jah-Maine Martin is hopeful to get a crack at playing in the NFL in the near future. He’s just a step away now as he’s competing in the revamped XFL for the Orlando Guardians as their running back.

“Only 1 percent of people play professional sports, you know so for me to be able to do that it’s a dream come true.” Martin told News13.

Martin feels thankful to be one of the select few to be able to play after college.

“They called me and then on draft day they called and told me they were going to take me. This is my next opportunity, I have go out here with my head right and just give it my all.”

Martin is currently 11th in the league in rushing and hopes his work ethic and skill will impress NFL scouts.

“If I can show my ability at this high of a level, maybe I can get a chance in the NFL. That’s all I ever asked for was a chance.”

Martin is a 2016 graduate of Conway and had a successful college career at North Carolina A&T. His best season came in 2019 where he ran for over 1400 yards and had 23 total touchdowns.