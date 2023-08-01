COLUMBIA, S.C. (August 1, 2023) – University of South Carolina senior defensive lineman and Conway High School graduate Tonka Hemingway is one of 91 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conference and Independents named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy, announced today by the Football Writers Association of America.

The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 10, 2024.

Hemingway, a 6-3, 285-pounder from Conway, S.C., earned All-SEC honors a year ago after logging 33 tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He showed his versatility by running in a two-point conversion and hauling in a 16-yard pass reception as part of South Carolina’s top-ranked special teams units. Hemingway, who represents the football program on the student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC), was also recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Student-Athlete Award winner.

There are 31 offensive tackles on this year’s list with 24 defensive tackles and 24 guards to go with 12 centers. Just under half of the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools – 65 – are represented.