Cook Out named official quick-service restaurant of Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cook Out is now the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway, and will hold exclusive promotional rights to the track.

Aat-track signs for the upcoming Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington include a trackside billboard, four track wall locations, front stretch asphalt logo, and Turn 3 apron asphalt logo. As part of the partnership, Cook Out will have additional sponsorship rights with Darlington for point-of-sale, advertising collateral, in-market promotions, consumer sweepstakes, and integrated digital campaigns.

“Cook Out has been serving fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes to NASCAR fans across the south for over 30 years, so we are proud to welcome them as a new partner at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to Cook Out helping fire up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the iconic Southern 500 at the track Too Tough To Tame.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Greensboro, N.C. in 1989, Cook Out has been known for its fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes and Coca-Cola as part of the “best combos in town.” The family-owned restaurant chain has since grown to over 250 locations across 10 states (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia).

Darlington Raceway 2020 Season

The Tradition Continues as Darlington’s award-winning throwback weekend celebrates “NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present and Future” and “New Traditions…First Race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs” on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 5-6. To learn more about the history of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington, click here.

The 71st running of the Southern 500® will start the Cup Playoffs for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will showcase the fierce NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. Prior to the Southern 500®, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will return to the track Too Tough To Tame for the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. The Gander Trucks last competed at Darlington from 2001-04 and 2010-11.

All three NASCAR races at Darlington will be televised nationally with the Cup Series race on NBCSN, Xfinity Series race on NBC, and Gander Trucks on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

