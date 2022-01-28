Cooper has jersey retired, hits 3000 point plateau in East Clarendon’s 66-27 win over CE Murray

TURBEVILLE (WBTW) – East Clarendon senior basketball standout Talaysia Cooper had a Friday night she’ll never forget. Cooper celebrated senior night with her teammates, school, and community, but then was surprised by having her jersey retired and hung from the stage in the gymnasium.

Cooper will play ball at South Carolina next season and head coach Dawn Staley and part of her staff were in attendance for the festivities. Once the game got started, another big milestone was hit. She eclipsed 3000 career points, scoring 27, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out 12 assists in their 66-27 win over CE Murray.

Cooper has played on the varsity team since 7th grade and led them to a state title as an 8th grader in 2018. Her team is currently ranked 2nd in Class A as they chase after another title in March in Aiken.