Cooper selected to play in McDonald’s All-American game in March

TURBEVILLE (WBTW) – East Clarendon senior basketball standout Talaysia Cooper was one of 24 girls selected nationwide to play in the McDonald’s All-American game. The contest will take place on March 29th in Chicago and will feature the very best from across the United States.

Cooper was been a star for the Wolverines scoring over 2000 points in her career and helped to led East Clarendon to a state championship as an 8th grader back in 2018. Cooper is committed to play for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks next season.

She has helped the Wolverines rank 2nd in the state in Class A and remain in 1st place this winter in Region 4-1A. Cooper will celebrate Senior night on Friday when they host CE Murray.