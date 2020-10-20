CPL, Florence RedWolves release 2021 summer schedule

FULL SCHEDULE (.pdf)

HOME SCHEDULE (.pdf)



HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. – The Coastal Plain League announced the 2021 schedule Tuesday afternoon. The 2021 schedule includes 44 league games for the Florence RedWolves. Click here to view the full schedule.

In addition to the 44-game league schedule, Florence has added two more home contests for a total of 46 games for the 2021 season. The RedWolves will play 24 games within the friendly confines of Sparrow Stadium on the campus of Francis Marion University.

“This will be an exciting season for our organization,” team president Cameron Kovach said. “It’s our last year playing at Sparrow Stadium and we have a great schedule lined up. We have theme nights and fireworks shows to provide great family entertainment to the Florence community.”

The RedWolves will open the season on Thursday, May 27 in a home game against Holly Springs. The team will head to Macon the following day before returning home to face Wilmington on Saturday, May 29.

“The Grand Opening Night on Saturday, May 29 is a game that fans should not miss,” Kovach added. “Not only is it the first game on our all-new five-game ticket plan, but we will have a postgame fireworks show to cap off the night.”

The organization has several exciting theme nights planned for the 2021 campaign, including Healthcare Heroes Night (June 4), Strike Out Cancer (June 11), First Responders Night (June 19), NASCAR Night (June 24), Military Appreciation Night (June 26), Spirit of Florence (July 3), Star Wars Night (July 9), Faith and Fellowship Night (July 17), Homer’s Birthday (July 24), Francis Marion University Appreciation Night (July 29) and Fan Appreciation Night (July 31).

Courtesy – Florence RedWolves