D.J. Rowell Foundation holds 5th annual basketball camp in Marion

MARION, SC – The Rockem Experience – Basketball Camp is back for it’s 5th annual event. The

event will be a 4-day camp where the campers will not only come together through basketball, but

will also learn some valuable life skills along the way.



The camp is running from July 12th – July 15th at the at the Shannon Wilkerson Gym (29571) and is

FREE to every child who attends. The popular camp is hosed by DJ Rowell, also professionally

known as David L. Rowell who is a rising film star and 2011 Marion High School graduate. The age range of our campers is anywhere between 5-18 and all experience levels are welcome.



Their ultimate goal with this event is to be able to bring as many at-risk youth as possible to our

camp. We want to encourage them to dream big, discover and identify their passions and who they

are early in life through our common interest of basketball!



Over the course of the camp, the kids learn from our volunteers, coaches, celebrities and

community leaders the fundamentals of basketball, as well as all of the lessons the sport can teach

you about life itself! Confidence, teamwork, respect, decision making, and an overall sense of

defined purpose! The final day of our camp we have a mini awards ceremony. These awards aren’t

just about the sport, but more of what we saw in the kids! Awards such as “most improved”,

“strongest leader”, “best team player”, and many more! By awarding each individual child their

tailor made awards, it just adds to the level of attention to detail that we dedicate to every camper.

We want them to leave with a sense of accomplishment that they’ve learned from us, and that they

are ready to face the world head on with confidence!

Courtesy – DJ Rowell Foundation