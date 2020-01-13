D.J. Williams named Sun Belt Conference player of the week

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina’s senior guard, came off the bench against both Texas State and UT Arlington to tally 50 points in both games combined for a 25.0 points per game average for the week. Williams led the Chanticleers to a 2-0 record to keep the historic start of the season going. The Moreno Valley, Calif. native was vital getting to free throw line and made 81 percent of her attempts. Defensively, Williams sits atop the conference in steals and grabbed two more against teams that have the three of the top four assist leaders in the Sun Belt.
2019-20 Weekly Award Winners
November 12: Naheria Hamilton, Coastal Carolina
November 19: Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama
November 26: Marie Benson, UTA
December 3: Alexis Brown, Georgia Southern
December 10: Marie Benson, UTA
December 16: Brooke Holle, Texas State
December 23: Kayla Robinson, Troy
December 30: Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
January 6: Marie Benson, UTA
January 13: DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina