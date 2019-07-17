Dabo, Tigers Speak at ACC Media Days

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The defending ACC and national champions were the last team to take the stage in Charlotte today to kickoff ACC media days.

Coach Dabo Swinney was joined by OL John Simpson and S Tanner Muse throughout the day. The Tigers enter the season having not lost since the college football playoff in 2017 against Alabama.

Clemson and Alabama are currently tied for the best odds to win the 2020 national championship according to Vegas. The Tigers will open the season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: