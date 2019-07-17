Dabo, Tigers Speak at ACC Media Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The defending ACC and national champions were the last team to take the stage in Charlotte today to kickoff ACC media days.
Coach Dabo Swinney was joined by OL John Simpson and S Tanner Muse throughout the day. The Tigers enter the season having not lost since the college football playoff in 2017 against Alabama.
Clemson and Alabama are currently tied for the best odds to win the 2020 national championship according to Vegas. The Tigers will open the season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.