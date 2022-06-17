Collin Morikawa is one of the co-leaders after 36 holes at (-5) at the U.S. Open.

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) – The storm clouds never arrived at the U.S. Open. Only the stars did. Collin Morikawa leads the way in his quest for a third straight year winning a major.

He had a 66 to match the low score this week at The Country Club. That gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen, a popular everyman on the PGA Tour.

In the group one shot behind is defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Another shot back is Masters champ Scottie Scheffler. Morikawa, Rahm and Scheffler have won four of the last nine majors.

Former CCU golfer Dustin Johnson is at (+1), 6 shots off the pace.