LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder has reached an agreement to sell the NFL team for $6 billion, according to a digital content company that covers the sports industry.

Sportico reported Thursday that Snyder and Josh Harris hoped to sign a contract “in the coming days.”

Harris, who is co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, had been leading a group of potential buyers that included billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Sportico noted in a tweet that if the deal goes through, it would shatter the record paid for a sports team. Rob Walton set the existing record in 2022 when he bought the Denver Broncos for $4.6 billion.

The contract in principle between Snyder and Harris’ group still needed to be finalized as of Thursday afternoon. Additionally, the National Football League would need to approve it and owners would need to vote on it before any deal became official.