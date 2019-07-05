Darius Leonard holds youth football camp in Lake View

LAKE VIEW – The clouds and rain didn’t slow down the Darius Leonard youth football camp in Lake View on Friday afternoon. The reigning NFL defensive rookie of the year, his colleagues, and friends put on a camp for hundreds of youngsters at Lake View high school. The event was all about learning the game, having fun, getting out and exercising. Plus learning some new skills in the process.

Leonard led the NFL with 163 tackles. He also had 7 sacks and 2 interceptions in his first full season with the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll be back in training camp to prepare for the 2019 season with the team at the end of the month.

Leonard has had a busy year, in addition to his accomplishments on the field, off the field he got married to his high school sweetheart and they just welcomed their first child.