Darlington County Board of Education votes to suspend athletic activities

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Board of Education voted Monday night to suspend all athletic activities in the district.
Athletic activities will be suspended from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11, including practices, conditioning, and games/matches, according to the district.
The district said the move was made out of an abundance of caution.
