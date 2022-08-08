DARLINGTON (WBTW) – While many of the Darlington athletic programs have had success in recent years, the football team hasn’t been one of them. They were winless in 2021 and were not competitive in most games. This season, there is reason for optimism as all their youngsters return and they drop down from Class 4A to Class 3A.

Coach Raymond Jennings says they’ll have enough to field a JV team and that 65 kids came out this summer. Easily their best numbers since he took over a couple seasons ago.

Darlington Info:

Head Coach: Raymond Jennings

2021 record: 0-8, 0-6 in Region 6-4A

2022 first game: Friday, August 26 at Hartsville – 7:30pm