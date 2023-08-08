DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Darlington football program has been stuck in a rut in recent years, but they are hopeful that new coach Jamie Johnson can turn things around. Johnson comes from Hannah-Pamplico where he helped the Raiders reach the Class 1A playoffs on multiple occasions.

Johnson will have his hands full, the Falcons haven’t won a game since the 2019 season and this senior class is just 1-37 overall.

They do return 13 of their 22 starters and will feature a lot of team speed. They’ll need to improve their depth in certain positions and simply just learn how to win again to gain confidence.

Head Coach: Jamie Johnson (1st season)

2022 record: 0-9, 0-5 in Region 6-3A

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 vs. Central Pageland – 7:30pm