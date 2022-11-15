DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School (DHS) head varsity football coach Raymond Jennings announced today he will step down from his coaching position to pursue other opportunities. He will continue teaching business at the high school.



“After a great deal of thought, consideration and prayer, I have submitted my resignation,” Jennings said. “I am excited about this new chapter and dedicating more time to my family. I hope the program, school community and greater community have benefitted from the foundation laid here, and I wish you all continued growth and future success.”

Darlington football coach Raymond Jennings at practice.

“We appreciate everything Coach Jennings has done for our students and student-athletes at Darlington High School,” DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke said. “He worked hard to provide quality opportunities for students, and he is a valuable member of the DHS family.”

The school will begin searching for a new head coach over the coming weeks.

Courtesy – DCSD