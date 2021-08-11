Darlington football preview 2021

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – It’s been a tough stretch in recent years for the Darlington football program. Head coach Raymond Jennings though is continuing to press forward and looks to make some headway during the 2021 season.

He’ll have to do so with a young cast of characters as 18 freshman and 15 sophomores highlight his 40-man roster with just 2 returning starters back this fall. The Falcons will look to get some early season confidence before they enter the rugged Region 6-4A with the likes of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach looming later in the year.

Coach Jennings told News13 this:

“It’s my job to coach them and in the long run we have to be able to keep them in the program and the offseason they come back to the program and get bigger, faster, stronger and it benefits us in the offseason. What I have seen so far is a lot of them don’t come back because you don’t have so much success during the season. That’s why we aren’t trying to sugarcoat things we are trying to define success in a way that we can handle it and be able to deal with it and control it every single day.”

Head Coach: Raymond Jennings (3rd season)

2020 record: 0-6, 0-6 in Region 6-4A, did not make the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20th vs. Richland Northeast – 7:30pm