DARLINGTON (WBTW) – James Norris, a longtime teacher and successful coach in the area, will be Darlington High School’s (DHS) next athletic director, the school announced this week. Norris served as the school’s assistant athletic director and a Social Studies teacher during the past year.

Prior to arriving at DHS, he coached tight ends and halfbacks for the Dillon High School varsity football team from 2012-2019. He was a part of that program’s five state championships and three runners-up in Classes 2A and 3A during that time. From 1999-2012, Norris coached kickers and tight ends as well as served as special teams co-coordinator for the Marlboro County High School varsity football team. At Marlboro County, he was a part of that program’s 2001 Class 4A state championship team.

Darlington High School Principal Cortney Gehrke described Norris as a passionate and experienced leader in student athletics.

“Coach Norris brings a renewed energy and passion for Darlington High School athletics,” Gehrke said. “He is going to work hard to support our student-athletes and coaches and to get all of our athletic programs to a competitive level that this community can celebrate.”

Norris gave praise to those close to him over the years for creating this opportunity to lead the Falcons into the next year and beyond.

“First, I want to thank God for allowing me to be placed in this position. I also want to thank my wife for standing behind me these past 16 years,” Norris said. “People truly do not know what a coach’s wife really does behind the scenes. I have been very blessed by serving under great athletic directors in my career, and I look forward to using that experience to enhance the overall athletic program at Darlington High School.”