Darlington Raceway to host Daytona 500 watch party on February 20

DARLINGTON, S.C. (Feb. 8, 2022) – Darlington Raceway fans can welcome the official start of the 2022 NASCAR season at the track Too Tough To Tame’s DAYTONA 500 Watch Party. Darlington Stripe Club season ticket holders and the general public are invited to the event at Mellow Mushroom at 120 Dunbarton Drive, Florence, S.C. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. Attendees will celebrate the running of the 64th annual DAYTONA 500 with food, games and prizes with fellow race fans.

“The DAYTONA 500 is a time-honored tradition as the official start of the new NASCAR season,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “When the green flag drops on the new season, we’ll welcome the start of the season in the Palmetto State together watching The Great American Race and begin a new countdown to NASCAR’s return to the track Too Tough To Tame in May.”

The watch party begins at 2 p.m. and lasts until the checkered flag drops for the end of the first race of the regular season. Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR Trivia and other games with WEGX-FM Eagle 92.9 and Crown Beverages. There will also be giveaways including Darlington Raceway tickets, prizes and more.

For fans who have not purchased their tickets to the spring or fall NASCAR race weekends at Darlington Raceway, tickets will be available to purchase at the DAYTONA 500 Watch Party. Darlington staff will help fans chose the best seats to give them a great view of the action on the track.

For more information and updates on the DAYTONA 500 Watch Party, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 6-8, featuring all three national series with the Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 7 1:30 p.m. and NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m.

The Tradition Continues at Darlington Raceway with the Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4, featuring the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:00 p.m. and start of the Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

Courtesy – Darlington Raceway