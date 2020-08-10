Darlington raceway to host limited amount of fans for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (August 10, 2020) – As NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway (Darlington) for two days of racing action on Sept. 5-6, the Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race will host limited fans on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR includes the Southern 500®, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 5, and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Sunday, Sept. 6.

“The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series Playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “After successfully hosting the sport’s return to competition in May, the track Too Tough To Tame will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience.”

A limited, reduced number of fans will be in attendance for the Southern 500® in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities as well as related safety protocols and procedures. To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the Southern 500® will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

Additional information on camping will be made available to fans in the near future.

The Tradition Continues as Darlington’s award-winning throwback weekend celebrates “NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present and Future” and “New Traditions…First Race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs” on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 5-6. To learn more about the history of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington, click here.

The 71st running of the Southern 500® will start the Cup Playoffs for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will showcase the fierce NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. Prior to the Southern 500® the Gander Trucks will return to the track Too Tough To Tame on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. The Gander Trucks last competed at Darlington from 2001-04 and 2010-11.

