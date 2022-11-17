DARLINGTON (WBTW) – On Thursday, Darlington Raceway announced that the Pearson Tower (turn 4) will have new modern seats installed prior to NASCAR’s return for the spring race weekend. Pearson Tower’s new larger, more comfortable stadium-style chairback seats with cup holders will enhance the look of the historic track for fans. The new modern seats will replace the smaller metal chairs that had been in use for decades.

A ribbon-cutting for the new modernized grandstand is planned for the spring of 2023. A limited amount of the historic Pearson Tower seats will be available for fans to purchase. More details to come in the future.

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend on May 12-14 and the first Xfinity Series and the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs, the Southern 500 over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-3, 2023.